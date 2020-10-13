Tata Motors Ltd Falls Around 1%

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 134.5, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.2% in last one year as compared to a 5.13% rally in NIFTY and a 7.57% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 134.5, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 11923.35. The Sensex is at 40559.17, down 0.09%.Tata Motors Ltd has lost around 9.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8102.5, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 311.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 639.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 134.9, down 1.03% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd jumped 5.2% in last one year as compared to a 5.13% rally in NIFTY and a 7.57% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)