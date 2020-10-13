Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 302.45 points or 1.24% at 24177.73 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 2.13%), TTK Prestige Ltd (up 1.74%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.44%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.42%), V I P Industries Ltd (up 1.11%), and Symphony Ltd (up 0.44%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.72%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.31%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.12%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 80.33 or 0.2% at 40513.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.45 points or 0.14% at 11914.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 22.51 points or 0.15% at 14884.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.09 points or 0.16% at 4930.91.

On BSE,1086 shares were trading in green, 1421 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

