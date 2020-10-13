Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 9.12 points or 0.89% at 1019.53 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 6.95%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 4.58%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 2.7%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.41%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.1%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.66%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.35%).

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 5.3%), ITI Ltd (up 1.14%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.69%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 80.33 or 0.2% at 40513.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.45 points or 0.14% at 11914.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 22.51 points or 0.15% at 14884.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.09 points or 0.16% at 4930.91.

On BSE,1086 shares were trading in green, 1421 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

