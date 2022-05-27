Bharti Airtel, Hindalco Industries, Zee Entertainment in focus

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel, Hindalco Industries, Biocon in focus
Bharti Airtel to acquire 4.7% stake of Indus Towers & subsidiary for Rs 2,388.06 cr
Bharti Airtel Ltd Slides 1.38%
Bharti Airtel to buy 4.7% in Indus Towers from Vodafone Group
Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank partner for innovative financial offerings
-
Bharti Airtel: Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 issuer rating to Bharti Airtel. Moody's has withdrawn the company's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR). Moody's has also upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 the senior unsecured debt rating on the bonds issued by Bharti as well as on the backed senior unsecured notes issued by Bharti Airtel Int'l (Netherlands) B.V. Moody's has changed the outlook on the ratings to stable from positive.
Hindalco Industries: The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 3851 crore in Q4 March 2022 from Rs 1928 crore in Q4 March 2021. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 55764 crore from Rs 40507 crore.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company's consolidated net profit dropped 34% to Rs 1819 crore in Q4 March 2022 from Rs 2758 crore in Q4 March 2021. Operating revenue rose 18.2% to Rs 23229 crore from Rs 19658 crore.
Muthoot Finance: The company's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 1006.2 crore in Q4 March 2022 from Rs 1023.7 crore in Q4 March 2021. Total income fell to Rs 3041.1 crore from Rs 3118.9 crore.
Berger Paints India: The company's consolidated net profit rose 5.6% to Rs 220.29 crore in Q4 March 2022 from Rs 208.60 crore in Q4 March 2021. Revenue from operations rose 7.97% to Rs 2187.51 crore from Rs 2026.09 crore.
Union Bank of India: The board of directors considered & approved raising equity capital not exceeding Rs. 3,800 crore, within the overall limit of Rs. 8,100 crore, through Public Issue (i.e. Follow-on Public Offer) and/or Rights Issue and/or Private Placements, including Qualified Institutions Placements and/or Preferential Allotment to the Government of India and/or other institutions and/or through any other mode(s); The bank's board also approved raising of AT 1 and/or Tier 2 bonds not exceeding Rs. 4,300 crore within the overall Limit of Rs.8,100 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU