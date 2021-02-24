Bharti Airtel launches Airtel Ads for brand engagement

Bharti Airtel has entered the advertising business with the launch of Airtel Ads - a powerful brand engagement solution.

Airtel Ads allows brands of all sizes to curate consent based and privacy safe campaigns to one of the biggest pool of quality customers in India. Airtel has over 320 million customers across its businesses - Mobile, DTH and Homes. Airtel's Mobile customers have the highest average monthly data consumption at 16.8 GB and the highest monthly ARPU of Rs 166.

Airtel's fast growing DTH and Homes networks serve premium households across the country.

Using Airtel's deep data science capabilities, Airtel Ads allows brands to create high engagement and high impact campaigns to the most relevant customer cohorts. This also means that Airtel customers receive only the most relevant brand offerings and not unwanted spam.

During the beta phase, Airtel Ads delivered successful campaigns for over 100 brands across multiple categories- FMCG, BFSI, Digital Startups, et al. Early advertisers include PepsiCo, zomato, CRED, Tata AIG, Lenskart, Apollo 247, Cars24, Gameskraft, Vahan, Harley Davidson.

