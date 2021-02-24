Thomas Cook (India) partners with Marriott to target domestic MICE travel

-
ALSO READ
Board of Thomas Cook (India) to consider fund raising via equity route
Thomas Cook India & SOTC announce a Virtual Mega Customer Event
Thomas Cook (India) partners with PAYBACK India
Thomas Cook (India) partners with Accor to launch Holiday Safe
Thomas Cook (India) update on step down subsidiary in Mauritius
-
With a sharp focus on the restart of MICE travel, Thomas Cook (India), launched a strategic corporate outreach - India's first such physical MICE event since lockdown, in partnership with Marriott International.
The event, aimed at bringing back confidence in MICE travel, saw active participation from over 80 of India's leading corporates. Thomas Cook India's Assured-Insured-Secured program, together with Marriott International's Commitment to Clean, served to build confidence and add reassurance towards MICE travel in the new normal.
Destination India presents a significant yet underleveraged opportunity for the MICE sector and to inspire MICE decision makers, Thomas Cook India's MICE event in partnership with Marriott International, was themed, 'Discover the World in Incredible India'.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU