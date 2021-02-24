Thomas Cook (India) partners with Marriott to target domestic MICE travel

With a sharp focus on the restart of MICE travel, Thomas Cook (India), launched a strategic corporate outreach - India's first such physical MICE event since lockdown, in partnership with Marriott International.

The event, aimed at bringing back confidence in MICE travel, saw active participation from over 80 of India's leading corporates. Thomas Cook India's Assured-Insured-Secured program, together with Marriott International's Commitment to Clean, served to build confidence and add reassurance towards MICE travel in the new normal.

Destination India presents a significant yet underleveraged opportunity for the MICE sector and to inspire MICE decision makers, Thomas Cook India's MICE event in partnership with Marriott International, was themed, 'Discover the World in Incredible India'.

