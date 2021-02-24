Texmaco Rail & Engineering allots 2.54 cr equity shares on conversion of loan

On 23 February 2021

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has allotted 93,54,839 equity shares of Re 1 each to Adventz Finance against the conversion of loan into equity shares availed by the Company from Adventz Finance.

The company also allotted 1,61,29,031 equity shares of Re 1 each to i Saroj Kumar Poddar against the conversion of loan into equity shares availed by the Company from him.

The issue price for the aforesaid conversion was considered as Rs 31 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, as approved by the Shareholders and in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased from 22,48,59,382 equity shares of Re 1 each to 25,03,43,252 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)