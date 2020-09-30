Ramco Systems to implement its Payroll Platform for a global logistics major

-
-
Ramco Systems has signed up an agreement with a Global Top 5 logistics major for modernizing and transforming its multi-country Payroll operations on Ramco's Global Payroll platform.
The logistics major will be unifying its payroll operations for 15 countries across Middle East & Africa.
With this win, Ramco Global Payroll is now trusted by two of the top 10 third party logistics companies, globally.
