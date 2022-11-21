Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Nifedipine Extended-Release Tablets

-
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Procardia XL Extended-Release Tablets, 30 mg, 60 mg and 90mg, of Pfizer Inc.
Nifedipine Extended-Release Tablets are indicated for the management of i) Vasospastic Angina ii) Chronic Stable Angina (Classical Effort Associated Angina) and iii) Hypertension.
Nifedipine Extended-Release Tablets USP, 30 mg, 60 mg and 90 mg, have an estimated market size of US$ 56 million for twelve months ending Sep 2022 according to IQVIA.
