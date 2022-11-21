Arvind and PurFi Global LLC announces JV to reduce textile waste

Arvind and PurFi Global LLC, a sustainable technology company specializing in rejuvenating textile waste into virgin quality products, today announced a joint venture to reduce the amount of textile waste going to landfills.

PurFi and Arvind will locate the first in a series of planned fiber rejuvenation facilities near one of Arvind's manufacturing facilities in India. This facility will process textile wastes - white cotton, colored cotton, denim and synthetics - into virgin-like fibers for reuse from two lines, where each line will have a 5,500-ton capacity per year with plans to expand over the next five years. The investment for these two lines is envisaged at Rs. 200-250 crores.

Expansion plans include an additional production line that removes elastomers from fabrics utilizing another of PurFi's proprietary technologies.

Currently, 85% of the world's apparel contains elastomers, which make it very difficult to recycle or rejuvenate. PurFi's technology is the first commercially viable technology proven to safely remove elastomers without the use of toxic chemicals and preserve the host fiber while having the ability to recycle the elastomers that were removed. The joint venture is slated to start construction in the fourth quarter of 2022 with full production expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023.

