RHI Magnesita India to acquire 100% stake in Dalmia OCL

Under the terms of the Share Swap Agreement, the Company will acquire all outstanding shares in DOCL in exchange for 2,70,00,000 new shares (vide preferential allotment) in the Company (Transaction) on such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed between the parties.
Based on the issuance price of the Company at Rs 632.5029 per share, the Share consideration has a value of approximately Rs 1,708 crore. The Company will consolidate DOCL's earnings and approximately Rs 443 crores of net debt held by DOCL.
