Bharti Airtel Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 May 2020.

Bharti Airtel Ltd crashed 5.40% to Rs 560.95 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1721.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 378. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4643 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7391 shares in the past one month.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd tumbled 4.97% to Rs 69.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16335 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd plummeted 4.92% to Rs 1.74. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd corrected 4.73% to Rs 1038. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 727 shares in the past one month.

