Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 46.85 points or 0.3% at 15471.36 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 5.72%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 4.63%),Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (down 4.46%),Medicamen Biotech Ltd (down 3.71%),Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 3.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd (down 3.33%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.33%), Piramal Enterprises Ltd (down 3.16%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (down 2.39%), and Alkem Laboratories Ltd (down 2.36%).

On the other hand, Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 7.12%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 4.97%), and Take Solutions Ltd (up 4.94%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 23.28 or 0.08% at 30695.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.6 points or 0.15% at 9052.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.14 points or 0.45% at 10571.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.11 points or 1.02% at 3766.63.

On BSE,1147 shares were trading in green, 1037 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

