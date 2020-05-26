Volumes spurt at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Bayer CropScience Ltd notched up volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10629 shares

Birla Corporation Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 May 2020.

Bayer CropScience Ltd notched up volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10629 shares. The stock rose 10.13% to Rs.4,900.00. Volumes stood at 13577 shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd saw volume of 23.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.13% to Rs.480.20. Volumes stood at 3.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd notched up volume of 4.76 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 8.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58387 shares. The stock rose 0.11% to Rs.279.00. Volumes stood at 39410 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd recorded volume of 124.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.07% to Rs.42.45. Volumes stood at 43.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd notched up volume of 16.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.48% to Rs.285.55. Volumes stood at 8.52 lakh shares in the last session.

