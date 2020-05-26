Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 202.69 points or 1.44% at 13826.51 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 4.93%), Zen Technologies Ltd (down 3.95%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 3.12%),3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.98%),AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (down 2.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were D-Link India Ltd (down 2.7%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 2.06%), NIIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.92%), Aptech Ltd (down 1.65%), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.5%).

On the other hand, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 8.67%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 5%), and Subex Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 23.28 or 0.08% at 30695.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.6 points or 0.15% at 9052.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.14 points or 0.45% at 10571.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.11 points or 1.02% at 3766.63.

On BSE,1147 shares were trading in green, 1037 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

