Bharti Airtel Ltd Surges 7.93%, S&P BSE Telecom index Gains 5.98%

Bharti Airtel Ltd gained 7.93% today to trade at Rs 467.35. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 5.98% to quote at 1130.95. The index is up 3.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Communications Ltd increased 4.24% and Bharti Infratel Ltd added 2.81% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 28.6 % over last one year compared to the 1.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 5.4% over last one month compared to 3.88% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 6.67% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9.92 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.67 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 611.7 on 20 May 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 350.5 on 14 Nov 2019.

