Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 200.57 points or 0.82% at 24342.76 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 4.59%), Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 4.2%),Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 3.27%),Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 3.05%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 2.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 2.52%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 2.52%), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (down 2.38%), Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.28%), and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (down 2.08%).

On the other hand, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 13.22%), Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd (up 9.63%), and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 6.24%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 54.91 or 0.09% at 58629.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.65 points or 0.09% at 17482.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.28 points or 0.48% at 28263.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.26 points or 0.27% at 8517.8.

On BSE,1674 shares were trading in green, 1647 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

