Volumes spurt at Max Healthcare Institute Ltd counter

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 March 2022.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd registered volume of 1053.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 59.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.67 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.07% to Rs.349.90. Volumes stood at 12.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 295.3 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.22% to Rs.59.10. Volumes stood at 60.57 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd recorded volume of 51617 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9893 shares. The stock gained 2.78% to Rs.3,894.90. Volumes stood at 23813 shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd registered volume of 4.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86553 shares. The stock rose 1.33% to Rs.1,690.80. Volumes stood at 40808 shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 10.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.82% to Rs.1,253.30. Volumes stood at 88212 shares in the last session.

