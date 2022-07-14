Bharti Airtel to allot 7.11 cr shares to Google at Rs 734 each

-
ALSO READ
Indian Hotels Co to allot 9.90 cr shares under QIP issue
Bharti Airtel rises as Google to invest up to $1 billion
Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) commences cash tender offer for up to USD 300 mn of its Senior Notes
Bharti Airtel rises on launching India's first multiplex in the metaverse
Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank partner for innovative financial offerings
-
The telecom major's board approved preferential issue of 7,11,76,839 equity shares having face value of Rs 5 each at an issue price of Rs 734 per equity share to Google International LLC.The issue price is at a premium of 14.33% to the current market price.
Post allotment, Google will hold 1.20% of the total post-issue equity shares of the company.
Paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 2,830.65 crore divided into 556.32 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each and 39.23 crore partly paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each (paid-up value Rs 1.25 each).
In January 2022, Bharti Airtel announced that Google will invest $1 billion in the company as part of its India Digitization Fund. Google will invest $700 million for a 1.28% stake in Bharti Airtel at Rs 734 per share. Another $300 million will go towards implementing commercial agreements, which will include investments in scaling Airtel's offerings that covers a range of devices to consumers via innovative affordability programs as well as other offerings aimed at accelerating access and digital inclusion across India's digital ecosystem.
Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 491 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 164.5% to Rs 2,007.80 crore on 22.3% increase in net sales to Rs 31,500.30 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Bharti Airtel closed 0.23% lower at Rs 642 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU