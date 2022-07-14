Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 410.41 points or 1.49% at 27155.25 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Birlasoft Ltd (down 6.41%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.91%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 4.49%),NELCO Ltd (down 4.19%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 4.17%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mastek Ltd (down 4.04%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 3.82%), Mindtree Ltd (down 3.81%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 3.65%), and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 3.5%).

On the other hand, Aurum Proptech Ltd (up 4.96%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 1.3%), and RPSG Ventures Ltd (up 0.77%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 76.68 or 0.14% at 53437.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 37.85 points or 0.24% at 15928.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 171.82 points or 0.67% at 25618.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 51.58 points or 0.64% at 7989.45.

On BSE,1250 shares were trading in green, 1966 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)