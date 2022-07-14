Volumes soar at Sanofi India Ltd counter

Sanofi India Ltd clocked volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5354 shares

Orient Electric Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 July 2022.

Sanofi India Ltd clocked volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5354 shares. The stock gained 1.56% to Rs.6,601.05. Volumes stood at 4501 shares in the last session.

Orient Electric Ltd clocked volume of 9.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.67% to Rs.284.55. Volumes stood at 2.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd witnessed volume of 50.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.10% to Rs.285.50. Volumes stood at 7.8 lakh shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd notched up volume of 74606 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13415 shares. The stock rose 0.42% to Rs.8,000.00. Volumes stood at 18997 shares in the last session.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 29.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.92% to Rs.57.55. Volumes stood at 5.43 lakh shares in the last session.

