Bharti Airtel, Uniparts India, RVNL, MTAR in spotlight

Bharti Airtel: The Special Committee of Directors for Fund Raising has approved the allotment of 1,188,917 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 5 each at a conversion price of Rs 521 per equity share to holders of FCCBs upon conversion.

Uniparts India: Shares of engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India will debut on the bourses today, 12 December 2022. The issue price is Rs 577 per share.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): RVNL has formed a joint venture company with Kyrgyzindustry Open Joint Stock Company to construct rail road and other infrastructure projects in Kyrgyz Republic.

MTAR Technologies: MTAR Technologies has signed an MoU with Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) for design and development of a Two Stage to Low Earth Orbit All Liquid Small Satellite Launch Vehicle powered by semi cryogenic technology with a payload capacity of 500 kg. The MoU shall remain in force for three years.

Control Print: The company has entered into Joint Venture (JV) Agreement with V Shapes SRL to form new Joint Venture Company (Private Limited Company proposed to be incorporated) in India to carry business of contract filling and packaging services, sale and marketing of the packaging machines & packaging materials etc.

PSP Projects: PSP Projects has received a letter of intent from Nila Spaces for civil constriction of a residential project VIDA at GIFT City Gandhinagar - Gujarat. The work envisages development of project involving civil construction of core & shell of High-Rise Residential Towers amounting to Rs 121.51 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)