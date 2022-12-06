Bajaj Consumer, DreamFolks, Kalpataru Power in focus

Bajaj Consumer Care: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 09 December 2022 to consider and approve a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

DreamFolks Services: DreamFolks announced its strategic partnership with one of the foremost & leading golf privileges providers Vidsur Golf. This association will enable DreamFolks to expand its already diverse service offering by enabling customers access to Golf courses across India & Asia Pacific.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: A meeting of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 8th December 2022, to consider and approve the proposal for the raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.

AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance: AU Small Finance Bank, India's leading small finance bank, on Monday (5 December 2022) entered into a Bancassurance tie-up with ICICI Lombard General Insurance. The partnership will provide the bank's diverse customers access to the insurer's portfolio and enhance penetration across India.

Natco Pharma: Natco Pharma announced that Double Bench of the High Court of Delhi has dismissed an appeal filed by FMC Corporation, FMC Singapore and FMC India and has upheld prima facie the Judgement of the Single Judge that the Natco Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) Process does not infringe FMC's Indian Patent 298645.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India): Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured an order for construction of 5000 Seating Capacity Public Auditorium at Guwahati from Executive Engineer, PWD, Dispur, Guwahati (Assam) worth of Rs.174.88 crore Approx.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries: The company has entered into Memorandum of Understanding with Apeejay Tea for acquisition of the two tea estates located in Tinsukia District in the State of Assam for a total consideration of Rs. 109 crore.

