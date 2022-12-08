Dharmaj Crop, HCL Tech, ONGC, Macrotech Developers in focus

Dharmaj Crop Guard: Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard will debut on the bourses today, 8 December 2022. The price band for the offer was Rs 216-237 per share.

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies announced a new collaboration with Intel Corporation and Mavenir to develop and provide scalable private 5G network solutions for communication service providers (CSP) and broader cross-vertical enterprises.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): ONGC signed a MoU with global petroleum giant Shell on on 7 December 2022, for cooperation in Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) studies. The MoU is aimed at developing Carbon capture, utilisation and storage, or CCUS/carbon capture and storage (CCS) as an emissions mitigation tool for combating climate change and injecting carbon dioxide (CO2) for geological storage as well as enhanced oil production from mature fields of ONGC.

Macrotech Developers: Macrotech Developers has fixed QIP offer floor price of Rs 1,022.75 per share. The relevant date for the purpose of the offer is fixed as 7 December 2022.

Mahindra Logistics: The company informed about proposed incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, one each in India and United Kingdom. The company had informed about the incorporation of a whollyowned subsidiary in India viz. V-Link Freight Services Private Limited on 9 September 2022. MLL Global Logistics Limited has been incorporated in United Kingdom on 6 December 2022, as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Metro Brands: Metro Brands said that on completion of all the necessary formalities, the acquisition of 100% shareholding of Cravatex by the company has been concluded. Cravatex is a company engaged in the business of importing, trading, selling, marketing, advertising, retailing and distribution of footwear, apparel and accessories under various brands including 'FILA' and 'Proline'.

Lumax Industries: The board of directors considered and approved setting up of the new Greenfield Project at Chakan, Pune (Maharashtra) with the Capital outlay up to Rs. 175 crore for Phase 1.

