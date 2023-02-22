Bharti Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 52.60 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 4.30% to Rs 3.15 croreNet Loss of Bharti Enterprises reported to Rs 52.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 37.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.153.02 4 OPM %-93.97-101.66 -PBDT-51.80-35.80 -45 PBT-52.83-36.92 -43 NP-52.60-37.69 -40
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
