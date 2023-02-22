Clix Capital Services Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.94 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.12% to Rs 179.84 croreNet profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt reported to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 64.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.12% to Rs 179.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales179.84141.47 27 OPM %48.81-3.03 -PBDT15.51-74.86 LP PBT9.27-85.27 LP NP6.94-64.21 LP
