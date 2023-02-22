Bharti Hexacom reports standalone net profit of Rs 152.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 1679.50 crore

Net profit of Bharti Hexacom reported to Rs 152.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 70.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 1679.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1373.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1679.501373.7043.0632.29598.70316.30202.80-70.90152.10-70.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)