Bharti Hexacom reports standalone net profit of Rs 152.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 1679.50 croreNet profit of Bharti Hexacom reported to Rs 152.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 70.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 1679.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1373.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1679.501373.70 22 OPM %43.0632.29 -PBDT598.70316.30 89 PBT202.80-70.90 LP NP152.10-70.90 LP
