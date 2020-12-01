Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd and Cubex Tubings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 December 2020.
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd lost 7.89% to Rs 70 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 476 shares in the past one month.
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd crashed 6.81% to Rs 56.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13079 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6897 shares in the past one month.
63 Moons Technologies Ltd tumbled 6.40% to Rs 89.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62037 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52816 shares in the past one month.
Jindal Worldwide Ltd fell 6.37% to Rs 47.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43471 shares in the past one month.
Cubex Tubings Ltd shed 5.98% to Rs 18.88. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4017 shares in the past one month.
