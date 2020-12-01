Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 68.86 points or 0.25% at 26976.8 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (down 3.16%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.59%), Voltas Ltd (down 1.23%), and Symphony Ltd (down 0.31%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 5.67%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 2.39%), and V I P Industries Ltd (up 1.31%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 445.46 or 1.01% at 44595.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 111.3 points or 0.86% at 13080.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 144.79 points or 0.86% at 17019.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.74 points or 0.56% at 5717.36.

On BSE,1791 shares were trading in green, 946 were trading in red and 178 were unchanged.

