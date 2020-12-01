Capacite Infra soars on securing repeat order from Raymond

-
Capacite Infraprojects jumped 5.77% to Rs 193.50 after the EPC company said it received repeat orders worth Rs 148.20 crore from Raymond's realty division for its TenX Project at Thane.Capacite Infraprojects said the repeat orders are within the existing project premises.
Commenting on the order win, Rahul Katyal, MD said, "We are delighted that Raymond have shown their confidence in Capacite Infraprojects and awarded further works at their TenX project at Thane. We remain confident of delivering these projects within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction. At Capacite, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company."
Capacite Infraprojects is a leading building construction company having presence in MMR, NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Pune, with specialization in construction of super high rise buildings.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 88% to Rs 4.74 crore on a 55% fall in net sales to Rs 181.30 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
