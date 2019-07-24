BHEL and NTPC sign MoU to set up Technology Demostration Plant based on AUSC technology

Bharat Heavy Electricals and NTPC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for forming a Joint Venture company, to set up a 800 MW Technology Demonstration Plant (TDP) at NTPC's existing power plant in Sipat, Chhattisgarh.

The demonstration plant shall be based on the Advanced Ultra Super Critical (AUSC) technology which marks a significant improvement in operational parameters over contemporary supercritical technology.

The plant shall be the most efficient power plant in the world, once it becomes operational, resulting in reduction of carbon-di-oxide emission by about 20% as compared to the conventional sub-critical technology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)