Sandhar Technologies signs JV agreement with Han Shin Corporation, Republic of Korea.

Sandhar Technologies has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Han Shin Corporation, Republic of Korea.
The joint venture is being established for manufacturing and selling, inter-alia, electronic parts and accessories for the automotive industries in India which would include Antenna, Radio Cable, AV/NAVI Cable, GPS/DMB Cable, USB Cable, AVM Cable etc.
