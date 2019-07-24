JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Nifty ends below 11,300 after IMF cuts India's GDP forecast
Business Standard

Sandhar Technologies signs JV agreement with Han Shin Corporation, Republic of Korea.

Capital Market 

Sandhar Technologies has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Han Shin Corporation, Republic of Korea.

The joint venture is being established for manufacturing and selling, inter-alia, electronic parts and accessories for the automotive industries in India which would include Antenna, Radio Cable, AV/NAVI Cable, GPS/DMB Cable, USB Cable, AVM Cable etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 17:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU