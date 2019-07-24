Mahindra Logistics to provide E-Verito vehicles at Tech Mahindra's Hyderabad campus

Tech Mahindra has partnered with Mahindra Logistics for introducing and operating Electric Vehicles (EV) for employee transportation.

Mahindra Logistics will be deploying Mahindra E-Verito vehicles at Tech Mahindra's Hyderabad campus under its employee transportation fleet from 24 July 2019.

As part of its Go-Green initiative, MLL's People Transport Solution (PTS) business aims to take the tally of electric vehicles in its employee transportation fleet to 300, over the fiscal year 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)