HDFC Bank allots 14.57 lakh equity shares

Under ESOS

HDFC Bank has allotted on 24 July 2019 1457811 equity shares to the employees of the Bank pursuant to exercise of options under its Employees Stock Options Schemes (ESOS).

The paid up share capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from Rs. 5465624542 equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs. 5468540164 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

