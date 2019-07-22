BHEL bags order worth Rs 486 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation

-
-
For erecting reactor side equipment for Kudankulam Nuclear Power ProjectBharat Heavy Electricals has secured a prestigious order worth Rs 486 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation for erection work of reactor side equipment of 2x1000 MWe (Units 3&4) Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu, being set up under foreign cooperation (Russia).
