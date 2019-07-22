JUST IN
BHEL bags order worth Rs 486 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation

For erecting reactor side equipment for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

Bharat Heavy Electricals has secured a prestigious order worth Rs 486 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation for erection work of reactor side equipment of 2x1000 MWe (Units 3&4) Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu, being set up under foreign cooperation (Russia).

Mon, July 22 2019. 10:49 IST

