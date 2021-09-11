Cupid bags order from UNFPA

Cupid on Thursday announced that it has received orders to supply prophylactic products worth about Rs 16.57 crore from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The scope of the orders consist of supplying male condoms worth Rs 11.01 crore, female condoms worth Rs 3.15 crore and water based lubricant worth Rs 2.41 crore.

UNFPA, formerly the United Nations Fund for Population Activities, is a UN agency aimed at improving reproductive and maternal health worldwide. Its work includes developing national healthcare strategies and protocols, increasing access to birth control, and leading campaigns against child marriage, gender-based violence, obstetric fistula, and female genital mutilation.

Cupid makes rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products. The company reported a mere 0.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.95 crore on a 15.8% increase in net sales to Rs 32.35 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Cupid rose 0.66% to Rs 229.45 on Thursday. The domestic stock market was shut on Friday (10 September 2021) on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)