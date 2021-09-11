TVS Motor launches TVS Apache RTR 200 in Nepal

The two and three-wheeler maker on Thursday announced the launch of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal.

TVS Motor introduced its new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (single-channel ABS) motorcycle with innovative segment-first features in Nepal. The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle is engineered with three ride modes, sport, urban and rain. This intelligent system will enable riders to shift between ride modes on the fly, using the ride mode switch on the handlebar.

The motorcycle will now be equipped with first-in-segment adjustable suspension. The high-performance showa front suspension comes with a preloaded adjustment that allows the rider to choose between a plush ride or track ride. It comes with adjustable brakes and clutch levers with 3-step-adjustment, which are ergonomically designed basis the phalange of the middle finger, and cover 5 to 95% of riders. The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle will be available in three colours: Gloss Black, Pearl White, and the newly launched Matte Blue.

Speaking on the occasion, R Dilip, president of international business of TVS Motor Company said, "The TVS Apache series has been a testament to our commitment to delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts across the globe. In line with this ethos, we are excited to introduce our new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle, which offers key segment-first features and technologies, which will further add to our philosophy of ensuring customer delight in Nepal."

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.72 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 182.79 crore registered in Q1 FY21. Net sales soared 141.80% to Rs 4,689.34 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 1,939.65 crore posted in Q1 FY21.

Shares of TVS Motor Company shed 0.17% to close at Rs 545.95 on Thursday.

