BHEL rolls out first 3-phase AC mainline EMU train

The 12 coach MEMU train is equipped with 3-phase insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT)-based converter and inverter designed and developed by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL).

The first 3-phase Ethernet-based AC Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) equipped with BHEL manufactured electrics has rolled out from RCF Kapurthala to Asansol MEMU shed, Eastern Railways.

The Ethernet-based Train Control Management System which provides advanced control features, has been developed in-house in collaboration with a global OEM. The AC MEMU train is designed for speeds of up to 110 kmph which will make travel faster and comfortable for passengers, BHEL said in a statement.

The MEMU train is equipped with the latest GPS-based public address and passenger information system in each coach to facilitate passengers with respect to railway stations enroute. It also features a regenerative braking system which feeds braking energy back to the overhead supply line which can be utilised within the system by other trains in the same feeding zone, the statement added.

BHEL said it has established collaborations with global OEMs to cater to new business opportunities like Metro, Monorail, Metrolite, Maglev and high speed rail. These alliances are expected to result in inorganic growth of BHEL in the transportation business.

On a consolidated basis, BHEL reported a net loss of Rs 45.98 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 552.02 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales during the quarter rose 42.6% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 4,910.62 crore.

State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. The Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

Shares of BHEL were down 0.23% at Rs 64.35.

