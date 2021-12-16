BHEL rolls out first 3-phase AC mainline EMU train

-
ALSO READ
GATE 2022 Exam: IIT Kharagpur opens application correction window today, do's & don't to crack the exam like a pro
BHEL plays key role in implementing UHVDC transmission link
Another big update on examination centre of GATE 2022: 3 cities were removed and one more has been added to the list by IIT Kharagpur
IIT Kharagpur has released Mock test: GATE 2022 Exam
Only the last two months are left for the GATE 2022 exam: Quick methods to cover the whole syllabus
-
The 12 coach MEMU train is equipped with 3-phase insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT)-based converter and inverter designed and developed by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL).The first 3-phase Ethernet-based AC Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) equipped with BHEL manufactured electrics has rolled out from RCF Kapurthala to Asansol MEMU shed, Eastern Railways.
The Ethernet-based Train Control Management System which provides advanced control features, has been developed in-house in collaboration with a global OEM. The AC MEMU train is designed for speeds of up to 110 kmph which will make travel faster and comfortable for passengers, BHEL said in a statement.
The MEMU train is equipped with the latest GPS-based public address and passenger information system in each coach to facilitate passengers with respect to railway stations enroute. It also features a regenerative braking system which feeds braking energy back to the overhead supply line which can be utilised within the system by other trains in the same feeding zone, the statement added.
BHEL said it has established collaborations with global OEMs to cater to new business opportunities like Metro, Monorail, Metrolite, Maglev and high speed rail. These alliances are expected to result in inorganic growth of BHEL in the transportation business.
On a consolidated basis, BHEL reported a net loss of Rs 45.98 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 552.02 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales during the quarter rose 42.6% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 4,910.62 crore.
State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. The Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.
Shares of BHEL were down 0.23% at Rs 64.35.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU