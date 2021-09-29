BHEL's procurement through GeM exceeds Rs 1500 cr in first half of FY22

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) announced that the company's procurement through Government e-marketplace (GeM) portal has crossed Rs. 1,500 crore in the first six months of the current fiscal, as against Rs.389 Crore in the entire 2020- 21. Major procurements through GeM portal include Steel, Cement, Cables, various sub-assemblies, etc.

The company was also ranked No. 1 among top 20 PSUs for procurements from this portal during the first quarter of current year.

Significantly, BHEL is not only procuring goods and services through Gel, but is also registered as a 'Seller' for various products on the platform and is receiving orders from the same.

By driving procurements through GeM, the company is ensuring transparency and compliance with various Gol directives like General Financial Rules, CVC guidelines, Public Procurement Policy - Make in India, MSE, Startups, etc, thereby increasing ease and efficiency of procurement. These steps are also aimed at the nation's efforts towards an AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

Notably, the company is streamlining its procurement processes using data analytics, and ensuring substantial cost savings by scaling up procurement through GeM. The goal is to utilize data analytics through a single dashboard by every concerned BHEL employee.

