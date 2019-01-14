BHEL wins order for setting up 129 MW Solar Photovoltaic power plants in Telangana

has won an order for setting up 129 MW Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) power plants in from Collieries Company.

Significantly, valued at Rs.565 crore, this is the largest SPV power plant order won by BHEL till date.

The plants are to be set up at four locations in - (50 MW), Yellandu (39 MW), Manuguru (30 MW) and Pegadapally (10 MW), on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

With this order, BHEL's solar portfolio has risen to more than 710 MW.

