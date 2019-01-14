JUST IN
Business Standard

BHEL wins order for setting up 129 MW Solar Photovoltaic power plants in Telangana

Bharat Heavy Electricals has won an order for setting up 129 MW Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) power plants in Telangana from Singareni Collieries Company.

Significantly, valued at Rs.565 crore, this is the largest SPV power plant order won by BHEL till date.

The plants are to be set up at four locations in Telangana - Ramagundam (50 MW), Yellandu (39 MW), Manuguru (30 MW) and Pegadapally (10 MW), on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

With this order, BHEL's solar portfolio has risen to more than 710 MW.

First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 14:00 IST

