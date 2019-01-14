Intellect Design Arena launches Capital Cube, a treasury and ALM solution

has launched Capital Cube, an integrated treasury and Asset Management (ALM) solution that helps banks to optimize liquidity and risk to increase profitability.

It provides real-time, integrated data and actionable treasury insights to power financial decision making.

The solution addresses the strategic and risk management requirements of a bank's treasury across the front, mid and back office, aiding the to safeguard the bank's financial assets and effectively manage its liabilities. The solution provides updated information on liquidity, funding and exposures, assuring solvency, protecting margins by accurate view of asset and positions, effective hedging, performance attributions and providing greater visibility and control to treasury.

