Board of Darshan Orna approves expansion of business

At meeting held on 12 January 2019

The Board of Darshan Orna at its meeting held on 12 January 2019 has approved the following -

To add new dealers/distributors and C&F agent in states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Kolkata, etc to grow sales of the company.

2. To achieve desire growth in sales, the company proposed to open new branches and also welcome new franchisee unit with high profile location across India.

First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 09:49 IST

