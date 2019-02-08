Bimetal Bearings standalone net profit rises 42.53% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bimetal Bearings standalone net profit rises 34.19% in the June 2018 quarter
Bimetal Bearings standalone net profit rises 50.53% in the September 2018 quarter
ABC Bearings standalone net profit rises 588.71% in the June 2018 quarter
Galaxy Bearings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Shivalik Bimetal Controls standalone net profit rises 60.69% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 14.87% to Rs 51.91 croreNet profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 42.53% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.87% to Rs 51.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 45.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales51.9145.19 15 OPM %5.846.00 -PBDT4.593.89 18 PBT3.332.70 23 NP2.481.74 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU