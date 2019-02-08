JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Excel Crop Care standalone net profit declines 80.90% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Bimetal Bearings standalone net profit rises 42.53% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.87% to Rs 51.91 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 42.53% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.87% to Rs 51.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 45.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales51.9145.19 15 OPM %5.846.00 -PBDT4.593.89 18 PBT3.332.70 23 NP2.481.74 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 13:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements