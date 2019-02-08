Excel Crop Care standalone net profit declines 80.90% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.30% to Rs 232.00 croreNet profit of Excel Crop Care declined 80.90% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 10.30% to Rs 232.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 258.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales232.00258.65 -10 OPM %2.928.24 -PBDT7.0521.56 -67 PBT2.5717.11 -85 NP2.4612.88 -81
