Shipping Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 119.72% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 22.21% to Rs 1074.87 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 119.72% to Rs 180.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 82.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.21% to Rs 1074.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 879.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1074.87879.56 22 OPM %25.2621.52 -PBDT370.54258.40 43 PBT200.54103.17 94 NP180.5482.17 120

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 17:49 IST

