Shipping Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 119.72% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shipping Corporation of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 142.53 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Abhishek Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.96 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Flora Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Royal India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Kaiser Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 22.21% to Rs 1074.87 croreNet profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 119.72% to Rs 180.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 82.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.21% to Rs 1074.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 879.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1074.87879.56 22 OPM %25.2621.52 -PBDT370.54258.40 43 PBT200.54103.17 94 NP180.5482.17 120
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU