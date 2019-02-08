JUST IN
AGC Networks consolidated net profit rises 150.85% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.73% to Rs 234.69 crore

Net profit of AGC Networks rose 150.85% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.73% to Rs 234.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 194.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales234.69194.40 21 OPM %6.216.38 -PBDT11.766.07 94 PBT8.973.93 128 NP8.833.52 151

