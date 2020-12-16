Biocon Biologics inks pact with CSSC in Tanzania for its 'Mission 10 cents'

-
ALSO READ
Biocon Biologics India to allot 88.30 lakh equity shares to Tata Capital Growth Fund II
Biocon rises as Tata Capital PE fund to invest $30 mln in Biocon Biologics
Syngene, 3DC sign 5-year strategic collaboration
Biocon gains after Goldman Sachs injects $150 mln in subsidiary
Pfizer spurts after parent's Covid vaccine trial success
-
Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Christian Social Services Commission (CSSC), a faith-based organization active in Africa, to provide affordable access to quality insulin.Biocon Biologics is helping unlock universal access to quality insulins in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs) by making recombinant human insulin (rh-insulin) available for less than 10 U.S. cents per day as a part of its 'Mission 10 cents' program. Biocon Biologics is working with local partners to help strengthen overall healthcare capacity with the aim of supporting all people with diabetes in LMICs, where diabetes prevalence has been rising more rapidly than in high-income countries.
Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation. As per WHO, over 18% or nearly one in five, COVID-19 deaths in Africa were found to be among people with diabetes in an analysis of 14 African countries.
Shares of Biocon were up 0.24% to Rs 456.40.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 23% to Rs 195.40 crore on 11.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1,744.80 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU