M&M announces price hike

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced that effective 1 January 2021, the company will increase the price of its range of passenger and commercial vehicles, across models.
This has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices and various other input costs.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 15 December 2020. Shares of M&M rose 1.01% to settle at Rs 718.25 yesterday.
M&M reported 59.7% decline in net profit to Rs 148.36 crore in Q2 FY21 from Rs 368.43 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales fell 1.5% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 23,566.75 crore during the quarter.
M&M's business is diversified across farm equipment, auto and automotive components, real estate, hospitality, information technology, defence and aerospace and financial services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU