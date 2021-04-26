Biocon Biologics receives European Commission approval for biosimilar Bevacizumab

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has announced that Abevmy 100 & 400 mg, a biosimilar of Bevacizumab co-developed with Viatris Inc. has received marketing authorization approval from the European Commission following the positive recommendation by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency.

Abevmy 100 & 400 mg, a biosimilar Bevacizumab, is approved for the treatment in metastatic colorectal carcinoma, metastatic breast cancer, nonsmall-cell lung carcinoma, glioblastoma, ovarian, cervical and renal cancer as part of a specific regimen.

The centralized marketing authorization granted by the EC is valid in all EU Member States as well as in the European Economic Area (EEA) countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

