Biocon Biologics receives European Commission approval for biosimilar Bevacizumab

-
ALSO READ
Biocon update on Biologics License Application for MYL-1402O (bevacizumab)
Biocon slips after USFDA issues deferred action on Avastin biosimilar license application
Biocon Biologics signs agreement with Clinton Health Access Initiative
Biocon Biologics receives European Commission approval for Kixelle (biosimilar insulin aspart)
Biocon gains after Goldman Sachs injects $150 mln in subsidiary
-
Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has announced that Abevmy 100 & 400 mg, a biosimilar of Bevacizumab co-developed with Viatris Inc. has received marketing authorization approval from the European Commission following the positive recommendation by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency.
Abevmy 100 & 400 mg, a biosimilar Bevacizumab, is approved for the treatment in metastatic colorectal carcinoma, metastatic breast cancer, nonsmall-cell lung carcinoma, glioblastoma, ovarian, cervical and renal cancer as part of a specific regimen.
The centralized marketing authorization granted by the EC is valid in all EU Member States as well as in the European Economic Area (EEA) countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU