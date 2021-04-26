Board of ICICI Bank approves raising funds via debt issuance

-
ALSO READ
Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. recommends interim dividend
Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. recommends final dividend
ICICI Lombard gains on CCI nod for acquiring Bharti AXA general insurance biz
Barometers off day's low; breadth remains weak
ICICI Lombard Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY
-
At meeting held on 24 April 2021The Board of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 24 April 2021 has approved fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets up to an overall limit of Rs 20000 crore by way of private placement and issuances of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets upto USD 1.50 billion in single/multiple tranches for a period of one year, from the date of passing of resolution by the Board.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU