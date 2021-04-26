JUST IN
Board of ICICI Bank approves raising funds via debt issuance

At meeting held on 24 April 2021

The Board of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 24 April 2021 has approved fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets up to an overall limit of Rs 20000 crore by way of private placement and issuances of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets upto USD 1.50 billion in single/multiple tranches for a period of one year, from the date of passing of resolution by the Board.

First Published: Mon, April 26 2021. 09:08 IST

